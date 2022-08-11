Dear V: A fan dreams of spending Raksha Bandhan with the BTS member

Born Kim Taehyung, South Korean singer-songwriter and actor V debuted in 2013 as a part of the boy group BTS, alongside RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. In 2016, V made his debut as an actor with a role in the KBS historical drama, ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’. V is currently appearing in the program ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by a fan, to BTS’ V. Read the letter, below:

Dear Oppa, BTS’ V

I am glad to have BTS in my life. And even the whole world is smiling to have BTS on Earth. This message is especially for BTS' Taehyung, and my V Oppa. He always plays a great role in my life. And now this role of his can be called ''Brother'' because whenever I need I find Oppa with me by his thoughts by his acts, I can feel him with me. Whenever I feel alone I feel a strong and warm hand with [an] adorable touch on my shoulder, it's like V is always with me.

Just a day before Raksha Bandhan I saw something on Google about V Oppa, and I started crying so hard and [was] not able to stop crying, just because a thought randomly came to my mind after looking [at] the photo of V Oppa. “Who will tie [a] rakhi on my Oppa's hand?'' Then after 2 hours, I controlled myself but was still not feeling good.

I had dinner and went to sleep, then I [dreamt that I] made a video call to Oppa. He was not listening to me just because of the ear buds then I started making a noise of ''Oppa Oppa'', then he saw me and smiled, so did I. And [I] asked ''Oppa! Where is my rakhi? Have you tied it up?'' After a few seconds, he made me surprised by showing me the rakhi on his wrist. The happiness of mine took the highest level. Then I talked with the other members. And when I woke up in the morning, there was a huge smile on my face.

Thank you V Oppa for being the best brother in the world, and thank you for giving me the best gift of your love. And I am heartily thankful to God for giving me such a wonderful gift. Borahae V Oppa, borahae all my buddies of BTS.