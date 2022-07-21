Dear V: A fan from India addresses the BTS member as their motivation and inspiration in a heartfelt letter

Born Kim Taehyung, V debuted as a part of the boy group BTS in 2013, alongside his fellow members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook. Alongside his solo tracks released both as a part of BTS as well as independently, V also has popular original soundtracks for K-dramas to his name. Most recently, V released the OST ‘Christmas Tree’ in December 2021 for the series ‘Our Beloved Summer’.

Today’s heartfelt letter has been penned by Tami from India to BTS’ V. Read the letter, below.

Dear V,

I don't really know how to start thanking you for everything you've done for me. If I start now, it will take me a whole 2 novels and still, it won't be over. Well to sum up in short, V, every time I see your picture, I say, to myself and the world around: YES THAT'S THE SOMEONE WHO SAVED ME. Your smile is the light to all my darkness and your voice is the best source of my comfort. Whenever I feel low, I know that is your voice which will heal me. I immediately plug into headphones to listen [to] all of your songs and comfort myself. Oppa V, I'm not really good at expressing myself, but I really wish that one day I'll see you and can thank you for each and everything. It's worth saying: YOU CHANGED MY LIFE and I MEAN IT. You're more than just an idol bias. You're someone like the one whose footsteps I would take in. You're my motivation, my inspiration and the reason for me never giving up.

Yeah, I know I don't have enough to buy concert tickets to see you live there or buy all the beautiful merch but I do have a thing. You know what? A heart full of gratitude for you. I want to meet you once to say a big THANK YOU. In this life or maybe for the next 7, I'll always wait to express my gratefulness to you. You owe me something more than just thanks. But for now, all I have is that simple word that doesn't or negligibly has any value in front of every [one] of your efforts in making me smile. V, even if we never meet, I'll always pray happiness finds you in all steps of life, I'll pray for your joy, peace, good health and prosperity. I'll wish success for you more and more. You're a star, an inspiration and [a] role model, [and] forever you'll be. In [the] future no matter where I go, I'll always proudly mention, IT'S YOU FOR WHO I CAME THIS FAR AND IT’S FOR YOU FOR WHO I STAYED ALIVE AND ABLE TO DO THIS.

I have written a short poem for you. Mind reading?

Well, the title is:

THE DISTANCE OF A SCREEN!

As I have always just dreamt about it

And now I have a part of it fulfilled

To see you close by, just near my eyes

Yes I did it, but just from my device

Almost all the times of my life

I saw you as always, just from the screen!

You seem close, but far away through seven greens

And just from the screen, you close up the miles

Shining bright in your life and simply through your smiles

Singing most beautifully, dancing with joy

Healing the world, just with your voice

I watch you smiling, with [the] whole [of] my heart

Comforting my soul that you're no more apart

As on one spring day, when my world turns green

I'll see you there, and with life I'll win

Until I do that, I'll see you again

From just the distance separated by the screen

I know I'm not good at words nor good at poetry

But this is for you, with all the heartfelt gratitude and love -

Sincerely Yours

-Tami.