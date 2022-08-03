Dear V: A fan from India calls the BTS member a 'huge inspiration' in a sweet letter

Debuting in 2013, BTS’ V was first credited for music composition in the group’s song ‘Hold Me Tight’ from their album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. In 2016, V went on to make his acting debut through KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’. The star has also released popular K-Drama OSTs like ‘Sweet Night’ and ‘Christmas Tree’.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Renu from India to BTS’ V. Read the letter, below.

Dear V Oppa (Kim Taehyung),

I am Renu from India. I’m very happy that I got a great opportunity to write this letter. I hope you are always good and smiling as you are a huge inspiration to me and all your fans all over the world. I have only one dream, that I can meet you only once in my whole life.

So let’s start from the beginning. I saw you on Instagram for the first time in 2019 and I didn’t pay that much attention then. But after some time, I saw you again on Instagram and I read everything related to you, like your songs, your photos, your videos, your daily life updates....everything related to you and from then till 2022.

After that, I listened, watched and enjoyed all your songs like ‘Permission to Dance’, ‘Life Goes On’, ‘Butter’, ‘Dynamite’ on YouTube. I got peace and relaxation after listening to these songs in lockdown and also got courage. I don’t know whether I will ever be able to meet you or not, I will be lucky enough to meet you or not. That is why I thank you through this letter, thank you so very much Oppa.

I hope and pray that one day I can meet you. I am very nervous and excited while writing this letter because there are many things which we are not able to write. There are so many things that we want to say in writing that we are a big fan of yours and how much we love you. You have achieved many things in your life yet you are very down to earth. You find happiness in everything...and we get happy seeing you. You are very handsome Oppa, I am sure that [a] situation like mine will be there in the lives of other girls who are your fans.

Thank you for being a very special person in my life. I like to listen to your songs whenever I am happy and sad. You make me feel very special. There really is comfort in your voice. I pray to god that this letter written by me must reach you and you read it yourself. If it happens that it will be a very big thing for me and it will be a very happy day for me. I love all your songs like Winter Bear, Christmas tree, Snow Flower, Life Goes On, Permission to Dance, Sweet Night [and] all other songs. Your voice is as sweet as honey and as deep as seawater, I feel so happy every time I hear it.

[I hope] you all come to India soon because you have many fans in India, who want to meet you. [We] are all waiting for you. There is no doubt that you have a lot of fans all over the world and out of this your Indian ARMY fans are also included.

Kim Taehyung (V) Saranghae! I love you Oppa and respect you for your hard work, passion, [and] loyalty. I’m so happy and proud of you for all BTS ARMY. I’m not feeling shy [to] say that I love you so much... I want to thank you that you are my idol and the Prince of my dreams.

Your Well Wisher, Your ARMY, I Purple You V.

From

India, Delhi

Renu