Dear V: A fan from India calls the BTS member a ‘miracle’ in a lovely letter

Born Kim Taehyung, South Korean singer and songwriter V debuted in 2013 as part of BTS, with the group’s debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from their album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s period drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Soumya. K from India to BTS’ V. Read the letter, below.

Hello Tae,

I really would like to say that as your fan and as an ARMY girl, that you are a miracle that happened on Earth. Your voice, OMG, it's truly beautiful, can make the listener forget all his or her sadness…

I really think that you and all the other members of BTS are really a dream which I want to live in…You make my day. Your voice makes me move forward in my life. You help me overcome all the sorrows of my life with your cute smile.

Really happy to be your fan and I would say you are the most happening person in my life... I always hope to meet you and wish that the wonderful and most beautiful day of my life will come soon.

Thank you for everything.

Always your fan,

Soumya. K

From: India