Dear V: A fan from India calls the BTS member ‘Mr Perfect’

BTS’ V is a South Korean singer and songwriter, who debuted in 2013 with the group. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016. The BTS member’s 2021 OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for ‘Our Beloved Summer’ ‘became his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Kajal from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

Dear V

Hope you are doing well. I am such a huge fan of yours. You are the only reason for my smile, Mr Perfect. You have got magic in your voice, whenever I feel sad or panic I just do only one thing which is to hear your songs. You really inspire me and make me feel important in my life. I have heard all your songs and all BTS' songs. I really hope to meet you and all the BTS members one day. Thank you for entering my life as a special one. I never had such a feeling about any man that I have for you. I think I'll never have a boyfriend and I agree with all the young ARMY girls that have the same feeling about you, and why not, you really make our hearts feel special with your sweet voice.

Thank you for teaching us how to face our problems and to make us smile. I really like you Tae and also OT7. Take care of yourself and your family. SARANGHAE

From

KAJAL

INDIA