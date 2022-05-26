Dear V: A fan from India has ‘immense love and respect’ for the BTS member

BTS’ V is a South Korean singer and songwriter, who debuted in 2013 as part of BTS with their debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. The talented artist went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016. The BTS member’s 2021 OST ‘Christmas Tree’ went on to become his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Aarshi Tripathi from India to BTS’ V. Read the letter below.

Dear Tae,

Thank you for giving me a reason to live and not give up in life, you're the best thing that has ever happened to me.

So, I was 12 when my sister showed me a group picture of BTS and the first guy I pointed out was you, it's funny because I had just seen a bunch of Korean guys and I instantly asked "what's his name, he is so cute", that's all I said and the rest is history. I have been in love with you so immensely that it affects me in both good and bad ways, I never even thought that I would fall in love with someone so deeply but I did and it's a beautiful feeling. You're a wonderful human being Tae and I have immense love and respect for you. A lot of people misunderstand love with fangirling, yes I'm a fangirl and I'll always be but what I have for you is so much more than that, it's not just me putting your posters in my room or me buying merch and being happy about it, you know it's more like when you go to meet your family after a 2-month schedule, when you tell us about Tannie and his health, when you talk about [your] 할머니 (grandma), when you express your love for the boys, that's what peace is for me and that's what fangirling is for me, looking at you smiling and happy gives me peace and comfort, Tae I can't thank you enough for the things you've done for me, in the hardest times of life when no one was there, you were there for me standing like a rock and it always helped.

So thank you my star for everything, you're great and I'm proud of you my love.

Aarshi Tripathi, Country - India