Dear V: A fan from India wants to thank the BTS member for making her youth colourful

BTS’ V is a South Korean singer and songwriter, who debuted in 2013 with the group. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016. The BTS member’s 2021 OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for ‘Our Beloved Summer’ ‘became his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Yashi from India to BTS’ V. Read her letter below.

First of all, thank you so much for being a part of my life. I would always be thankful for knowing such a talented and heart-warming person like you. I know I'm just an ordinary fan out of the millions of fans you have now. I may not be able to attend your concerts, but I promise that someday I would able to meet you. I would be able to see you and if, by chance, I would like to thank you personally for making my youth colourful. In my heart, you would always be best for me. No one could ever change the love and support I'm giving you. I know the day I will meet you will be the best day of my life, but for you, it will be another day of work. I can't express how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are the reason that I smile every day. You are amazing and sweet and I could not ask for anyone better. You had always comforted me with your songs. I just love listening to your songs. You inspired me and made me work really hard for my dreams. I really wish I can meet you one day and will say these things to you in person. I was not there with you at the beginning but I promise to be with you till last. I admire you so much. The way you are so down to earth even after everything you have achieved. The way you love all ARMYs. The beautiful meaning you gave to the colour Purple. The way you treat your juniors and receive love from your senior idols. And endless little things about you. I hope this letter will reach you and you will read this.

- Your biggest fan whom you don't know exists.

Yashi

From India

