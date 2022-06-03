Dear V: A fan pens a letter pouring out their feelings for the BTS member

South Korean singer, songwriter and actor Kim Taehyung debuted in 2013 as part of BTS under the stage name V, with the group’s debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from their album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s period drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by a fan from India to BTS’ V. Read the letter, below.

Dear Taehyung (V)

I'm from India (West Bengal).

I know you don’t know me and that you probably never will, but can I tell you something? For the last few months I haven’t been able to take my mind off you, or at least take it off the idea of you, since we’ve never spoken to each other before. You haven’t seen my face, but I have seen yours plastered all over social media, maybe those pictures are there by chance, but I’ll be honest with myself and say you’re all I ever look for...

You have never heard my voice or had an actual conversation with me but I know from the interviews you’ve done that you don't like coffee, you don't like vegetables, your favourite colour is grey, your favourite song is ‘Blue Room’ by Chet Baker, you love playing basketball…I know how much you love Yeontan, & how much you love your family…I know about your crush on Lily Collins, she's so beautiful…

My parents already have a love-hate relationship with you, even though you’ve never met them. They think you're my ‘Boyfriend’ (LOL). They can’t stand their daughter, but they "Love You" because they know you make me happy, and they actually encourage my infatuation with you...

I know I’m just a teenage girl completely smitten with the perception of you; I know this won’t last a lifetime, that it’s ridiculous to have such feelings for someone you’ve never met or have a chance with and that it’s not “Real Love” or whatever that means, but for all that it’s worth I love my obsession with you. It gives my life a small sense of purpose and I hate myself for saying it because it’s a one-way street, you’ll never love me the way I “Love” you...

I don't know if you can see this letter of mine but I want you to see it...

In an unknown number of months, I may take your posters off my wall, delete all the pictures of your face and flamboyant suits off my phone and unfollow your account; in an unknown number of months, I may return to being a “normal” teenager or replace you with another celebrity. But if you ever read this, I want to thank you for giving me something to talk about, for taking some of my need for a relationship away, for unknowingly raising my standards and giving me something to look forward to in a relationship. There are many words missing in the English language, if I were to write this in my mother tongue I’d say "আমি তোমাকে ভালোবাসি" instead of “사랑해".

But for the lack of a better word and my desperate need to express how I feel, I’ll say I love you. Because I do…

I <3 U