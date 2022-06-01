Dear V: A fan writes a letter to Kim Taehyung wishing him the ‘best of luck’ for BTS’ ‘Proof’
A fan from India pens a letter to BTS’ V.
Born Kim Taehyung, South Korean singer and songwriter V debuted in 2013 as part of BTS, with the group’s debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from their album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s period drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016.
Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Sangeeta from India to BTS’ V. Read the letter, below.
BORAHAE
Dear Kim Taehyung
I hope you are doing well. I’m from India, my name is Sangeeta, who loves [V] more than my life. I know you have millions of fans who are your fans for more than 10 years, 5years, but I have [been] your fan for the last three months. Before these days I don't know about K-pop stars and BTS. But when I came to know about you, I got everything in my life.
I love you so much
When you smile my soul is happy.
I can't explain to you how important you are to me.
Lastly, I want to say best of luck for your new album ‘Proof’.
I will always be an ARMY...
Sangeeta
From, India
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.
