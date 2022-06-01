Dear V: A fan writes a letter to Kim Taehyung wishing him the ‘best of luck’ for BTS’ ‘Proof’

Born Kim Taehyung, South Korean singer and songwriter V debuted in 2013 as part of BTS, with the group’s debut single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. V was first credited for music composition in BTS’ ‘Hold Me Tight’ from their album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1’, for co-writing and co-producing the track. V went on to make his acting debut in KBS2’s period drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, in 2016.

Today’s lovely letter has been penned by Sangeeta from India to BTS’ V. Read the letter, below.

BORAHAE

Dear Kim Taehyung

I hope you are doing well. I’m from India, my name is Sangeeta, who loves [V] more than my life. I know you have millions of fans who are your fans for more than 10 years, 5years, but I have [been] your fan for the last three months. Before these days I don't know about K-pop stars and BTS. But when I came to know about you, I got everything in my life.

I love you so much

When you smile my soul is happy.

I can't explain to you how important you are to me.

Lastly, I want to say best of luck for your new album ‘Proof’.

I will always be an ARMY...

Sangeeta

From, India