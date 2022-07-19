Dear Wonwoo: A fan from India writes that the SEVENTEEN member is ‘very precious’ to them in a sweet letter

South Korean rapper Wonwoo made his debut in 2015 under PLEDIS Entertainment, as part of the thirteen-membered boy group, SEVENTEEN. In the group, Wonwoo is a part of the ‘Hip Hop Team’. Throughout the years, Wonwoo has had his name on the credits of multiple songs in SEVENTEEN’s discography, right from 2015, as a lyricist. The talented star recently celebrated his birthday on July 17.

Today’s sweet letter has been penned by Sana from India to SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo. Read the letter, below.

Dear Wonwoo, first of all, Happy Birthday.

It's been almost 5 years since I joined this fandom and came to know you. I never thought that you will play such an important role in my life. The relationship between a fan and an idol is very sweet! So are you! (I have never spoken openly about all this to anyone). After knowing you, I have learned to live every small and big moment of mine. Thank you for becoming my reason. 정말 감사하고 사랑합니다 Wonu-yah. And yes you are very precious to me, to all of us carats.