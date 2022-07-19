Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me Ep 1-3 Review: NCT's Doyoung's unrequited love for Han Ji Hyo is debatable

'Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me’ is the new K-drama we checked out this week. A girl with a gravely back luck finding any love. A boy who secretly crushes over her, hoping for the day he has a chance. Sounds overdone? That was our first thought too. And the story, unfortunately, does not stray substantially away from it.

Seo Hee Soo, played by Han Ji Hyo, is the girl who has always longed for love. With a shaky family situation, she's had minimal affection find its way to her. Her crush over a senior, Jang Wook, falls short of success but the aspiring lyricist has a plan, or should we say book, up her sleeve. Her penning down of romantic lyrics that come back to her as a love confession deciding the course of her relationship seems like more of a lost plot. With a month's timeline on every new relationship, Seo Hee Soo soon finds the patterns and uses them to her benefit. However, her happiness is shorter with each breakup. Not letting the sadness deter her from momentary bliss, she's soon towards the last few pages. Han Ji Hyo is confusing on most occasions, making us question if it's intended.

NCT's Doyoung as Jung Si Ho is the formerly bullied kid who finds solace in Seo Hee Soo's company after transferring schools. He's now her confidante and her go-to friend. However that's all that he's been so far, while his heart is ambitious for more.

It's unclear as to why Seo Hee Soo is unable to spot the absolute eye-candy in front of her or if she's saving herself from the troubles of a broken friendship. 'Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me' sparks only a teeny-tiny bit of interest and that's only to know how Jung Si Ho will get rejected after confessing his love.

