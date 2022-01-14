Dear Zindagi to Wake Up Sid: 5 feel-good films to binge-watch on the weekend & warm your heart this winter

And just like that, another week is over in the blink of an eye. All of us hustled in our own little ways, got through tough days and easy, focused on goals (and sometimes failed miserably), while we let life happen to us, didn’t we? Now that the weekend is here, it’s time to unwind, and give our hectic schedules a much-needed pause.

The temperature dropped several degrees across the country this week. As we celebrate the end of winter solstice and await longer days, let us welcome some warmth into our lives, shall we? How, you ask?

Well, we have a list of five feel-good films that will leave your heart feeling all fuzzy. So, set the mood and lighting, get yourself your favorite food and drink to snack on, and cozy up in your blankets!

Here is a list of 5 feel-good movies you can catch on OTT platforms and binge-watch on the weekend.

Take a look:

Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

Dear Zindagi is the perfect movie for you if you have been feeling extremely low and lonely for some time now. Sometimes, a character from a film works wonders as a companion for our sad and stressed hearts, and Dr Jahangir Khan aka Jug fits the shoe perfectly. Shed a few tears, but mostly smile, and feel less alone, and more confident for the coming week as you watch this Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer on Netflix.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Amazon Prime Video)

When is a bad time to watch three alluring characters take a trip of our dreams? The answer is Never. Over a decade has passed since the release of ZNMD, however, watching this Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin film never gets old. Be it the amazing cinematography, the feet-thumping beats, or Farhan’s heartwarming poems, this film has everything to leave you smiling throughout.

Queen (Netflix)

From a film about three friends going on a bachelor’s trip, we come to a film about a young woman embarking on a solo trip on her honeymoon after being ditched hours before her wedding. Queen is the perfect film to catch this weekend to have a good laugh, and feel empowered from within. If Rani can do this, so can you!

Hasee Toh Phasee (Amazon Prime Video)

Hasee Toh Phasee starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra is undoubtedly one of the sweetest love stories in Bollywood. Watch Nikhil Bharadwaj find his true partner in the eccentric, smart, and pure-hearted Meeta Solanki, while both of them hustle to fulfill their individual purposes. The chemistry between Malhotra and Chopra is too evident to miss out on. An underrated feel-good movie, to be honest.

Wake Up Sid (Netflix)

While some of us relate to the carefree Sid, others find representation in the independent and ambitious Aisha. And a few of us might transform from being one to the other. But the fact of the matter is, Ayan Mukerji’s debut directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma as the leads is an extremely relatable watch. Although lighthearted, Wake Up Sid will definitely make you ponder on the beauty of friendships, love, and the joy involved in the ordeal termed as ‘coming of age’.

