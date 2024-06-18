Death’s Game fame Seo In Guk gives shoutout to BTS, Jungkook and Stray Kids during livestream; Watch

Death’s Game actor Seo In Guk recently went live on Instagram. During his live, he mentioned BTS and Stray Kids as the K-pop groups he listens to and also sang a few hits from the groups.

Seo In Guk sings Standing Next To You and S-Class

Actor Seo In Guk engaged with his Instagram followers during a live session dedicated to discussing and singing K-pop songs and groups. During the live session, he enthusiastically shared his fondness for Stray Kids, declaring, “I really like S-Class a lot!” He even showcased his vocal prowess by attempting to mimic Filix's distinctive voice, adding a touch of humor to the session.

Transitioning to BTS, he expressed his deep admiration for their music, particularly highlighting their song Take Two as one that resonated with him profoundly. His excitement didn't stop there as he specifically mentioned BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook, praising his performance in the song Standing Next To You. He also emphasized how much he admired it.

In the live stream, Seo In Guk engaged with his audience by discussing these tracks and demonstrating his love for K-pop in a lively and interactive session. He also hummed Jungkook’s Standing Next To You.

More about Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor who rose to prominence after winning the talent reality show Superstar K in 2009. He gained recognition in acting with his breakthrough role in Reply 1997.

Since then, he has appeared in numerous popular television series including Master's Sun, High School King of Savvy, Hello Monster, Squad 38, Shopping King Louie, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Doom At Your Service, Café Minamdang, and Death's Game.

Born in Ulsan on October 23, 1987, Seo In Guk grew up in modest circumstances with his parents and younger sister. Apart from his passion for acting, inspired by Korean rock musician Kim Jung Min and deeply moved by his performance of Sad Promise, Seo In Guk decided to pursue a career in music at just ten. He used to perform at family gatherings and school events, and despite objections from his father, moved to Seoul alone at 20 to pursue his dream of becoming a singer.

