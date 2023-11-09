Death's Game first teaser OUT: Park So Dam and Seo In Guk starrer fantasy drama confirms release date

Death's Game is a fantasy South Korean drama and scheduled to release on December 15, 2023. Adapted from a webtoon, the drama will consist of 8 episodes in total. Fans eagerly wait for the premier because of its stellar cast and unique thrilling story. Park So Dam, Seo In Guk and Lee Jae wook and many more popular stars are part of the much-awaited upcoming drama. Here is a breakdown of the teaser.

Park So Dam challenges Seo In Guk to try and survive 12 lives

The teaser for Death's Game opens with shots of lashing waves and hell as Seo In Guk sheds a tear and Park So Dam portraying Death herself challenges him to try and survive 12 lives in which he is destined to face an untimely death for sure. There is another catch, if he does manage to escape death, he will not have to face hell. From a little kid to a young woman, Seo In Guk will have to live all lives and try to fight away his death.

The teaser released on November 9 also featured many star actors who are also a part of the drama and will play the roles of the 12 lives that the main character will experience. The cast boasts of Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon and Nam Kyung Eup.

Death's Game: Release, cast and summary

Death's Game would be streaming on TVING from December. The cast includes Park So Dam, Seo In Guk, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Ji Hoon, and Nam Kyung Eup and Kim Jae Wook will also be making a guest appearance.

The drama is based on the webtoon, I'll Die Soon (literal translation) which is written by Lee Won Sik and illustrated by Gul Chan. Director Ha Byung Hoon wrote the script for the drama too. He has previously worked on romantic comedies and fantasy romances like Sound of Your Heart, Go Back Couple and 18 Again.

The story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game.

