Death's Game: Lee Jae Wook takes on eight men alone in thrilling preview; Know release date, cast and more

Death’s Game, TVING’s upcoming drama, has unveiled an exciting preview. Adapted from the webtoon with the same title, the series revolves around a man who encounters multiple opportunities in life after confronting death. In this interesting tale Park So Dam takes on the role of Death, the one who pronounces a sentence of 12 cycles of life and death upon Choi Yi Jae, portrayed by Seo In Guk.

New teaser of Death’s Game starring Lee Jae Wook

Lee Jae Wook takes on the character of Jo Tae Sang, an aspiring MMA fighter whose journey takes an unexpected turn as he finds himself behind bars. In the recently revealed teaser, Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk) is taken aback when he wakes up inside Jo Tae Sang's body and witnesses something alarming within the confines of the prison. Expressing concern, he voices, "Is that okay?"

His unease escalates as he quickly realizes that more significant challenges await him when someone warns, "Worry about yourself instead." Jo Tae Sang is then confronted by eight fellow inmates armed with weapons, leaving him startled as his friend hurriedly exits the room.

Confused by the situation, Jo Tae Sang asks, "What's happening?" One of the prisoners replies, "They ordered us to ensure you won't walk out of here on your own two legs on the day of your release." Completely caught off guard and perplexed by the situation at hand, Jo Tae Sang questions, "Who did?" The prisoner smirks, saying, "I think you would know better than anyone who made the request."

As Choi Yi Jae has just entered Jo Tae Sang's body, he has no idea who the prisoner is referring to. However, before he can figure anything out, the prisoner charges at him, yelling, "Die!"

Fortunately, Jo Tae Sang is a skilled MMA fighter and he impressively handles all eight men on his own. Knocking each one out, he gets up and exclaims in awe, "Wow, this body is amazing!"

In the final moments of the preview, Jo Tae Sang's friend rushes back into the room, gripping a weapon, and asks in surprise, "What? It's over already?" Tae Sang looks at him, a proud smile spreading across his face.

More about Death’s Game

Alongside Seo In Guk, Lee Jae Wook and Park So Dam, the drama boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Kim Ji Hoon, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, and Oh Jung Se. Part 1 of Death’s Game is set to premiere on December 15, with Part 2 scheduled for release on January 5.

