Death’s Game: Lee Jae Wook’s first look depicts him as a dauntless prisoner in fantasy drama

The first look of actor Lee Jae Wook from the upcoming fantasy K-drama titled Death’s Game has been revealed. The actor garnered global attention with the two-part series Alchemy of Souls and with this new series, he is all set to captivate the audience with his yet another challenging role as Cho Tae Sang.

In the first still, Lee Jae Wook’s character Cho Tae Sang appears in the uniform of a prisoner with a frown on his face. The other visual shows him in casual attire and it seems that some news on the phone call has made him emotional. The third still captures him confronting the prison inmates with a deadly stare as if they are about to begin a fight.

Here are the stills of Lee Je Wook from Death’s Game:

Lee Jae Wook took lessons before performing action scenes for Death’s Game

Cho Tae Sang (portrayed by Lee Jae Wook) is an aspiring martial arts fighter who quits his childhood dream due to adverse living conditions. As the released pictures reveal that he is stuck in the prison for some reason, it raises the question of how Cho Tae Sang will survive in these harsh surroundings

As Lee Jae Wook is known for his method acting, the production team of the K-drama stated that he had undergone extensive training before filming the series in order to give his best shot for the action sequences. The team further said that the actor was meticulous about the sequence where he had to engage in a fight with eight inmates altogether.

What is Death's Game series all about?

Adapted from a webtoon with the same name, Death’s Game is currently one of the highly-anticipated dramas that will premiere on December 15. Starring Seo In Guk and Park So Dam in the leading roles, the narrative revolves around a man named Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk), who is granted an opportunity to endure 12 cycles of life and death. Park So Dam, who was part of the Oscar-winning film Parasite, will assume a character that personifies Death and will grant the punishment of reincarnation to Choi Yi Jae.

Take a look at the teaser of Death’s Game below:

