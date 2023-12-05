Death's Game new stills reveal Super Junior’s Choi Siwon as chaebol with hidden desire to defeat his sibling

Super Junior’s Choi Siwon takes on the role of a third-generation chaebol (heir of a rich family) named Park Jin Tae, as revealed in the new stills of the highly-anticipated thriller series Death’s Game. Part 1 of the series will be released on December 15 on TVING, while the second part will premiere on January 5.

Let’s dive into the character arc of Park Jin Tae, essayed by actor Choi Siwon.

Understanding Choi Siwon’s character in Death’s Game

In this supernatural series, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon will be portraying the role of Park Jin Tae, a wealthy man who hails from a well-established business family. He is caught up in a race to become the successor of the business empire, Tae Gang Group, founded by his grandfather.

Park Jin Tae firmly believes that wealth is supreme, and therefore, his ultimate motive is to beat his older brother, Park Tae Woo (Kim Ji Hoon), who is an obstacle on his path to glory.

In the released photos, he looks smartly dressed as a businessman and appears to be enjoying leisure activities such as shooting. In one of the pictures, he holds an expression of unmatched determination while sporting a serious gaze.

Take a look at Choi Siwon’s dapper look from Death’s Game:

Know more about Death’s Game

Death’s Game teaser was released on November 25, giving a glimpse of all the characters in a jiffy. This fantasy drama has already sparked excitement among fans as it features multiple A-list Korean actors in pivotal roles. The star-studded cast of the drama also includes Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Ji Hoon, Choi Siwon, Kim Jae Wook, Oh Jung Se, and more.

The show follows the survival story of Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk), who is sentenced to 12 cycles of life and death. Park So Dam assumes the role of Death, the one who gives the punishment of reincarnation to the hopeless Choi Yi Jae.

Here is the official teaser of Death’s Game:

