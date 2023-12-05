Death's Game new stills reveal Super Junior’s Choi Siwon as chaebol with hidden desire to defeat his sibling
Idol-actor Choi Siwon has turned into a businessman for the upcoming fantasy K-drama Death’s Game. The newly released stills provide an insight into his character. Read below to know more!
-
Death’s Game stars Seo In Guk and Park So Dam in leading roles
-
Super Junior’s Choi Siwon plays a rich heir with a motive to defeat his brother
Super Junior’s Choi Siwon takes on the role of a third-generation chaebol (heir of a rich family) named Park Jin Tae, as revealed in the new stills of the highly-anticipated thriller series Death’s Game. Part 1 of the series will be released on December 15 on TVING, while the second part will premiere on January 5.
Let’s dive into the character arc of Park Jin Tae, essayed by actor Choi Siwon.
Understanding Choi Siwon’s character in Death’s Game
In this supernatural series, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon will be portraying the role of Park Jin Tae, a wealthy man who hails from a well-established business family. He is caught up in a race to become the successor of the business empire, Tae Gang Group, founded by his grandfather.
Park Jin Tae firmly believes that wealth is supreme, and therefore, his ultimate motive is to beat his older brother, Park Tae Woo (Kim Ji Hoon), who is an obstacle on his path to glory.
In the released photos, he looks smartly dressed as a businessman and appears to be enjoying leisure activities such as shooting. In one of the pictures, he holds an expression of unmatched determination while sporting a serious gaze.
Take a look at Choi Siwon’s dapper look from Death’s Game:
Know more about Death’s Game
Death’s Game teaser was released on November 25, giving a glimpse of all the characters in a jiffy. This fantasy drama has already sparked excitement among fans as it features multiple A-list Korean actors in pivotal roles. The star-studded cast of the drama also includes Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Ji Hoon, Choi Siwon, Kim Jae Wook, Oh Jung Se, and more.
The show follows the survival story of Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk), who is sentenced to 12 cycles of life and death. Park So Dam assumes the role of Death, the one who gives the punishment of reincarnation to the hopeless Choi Yi Jae.
Here is the official teaser of Death’s Game:
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Death’s Game: Seo In Guk gets 12 do-overs on his road to redemption in first stills
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more