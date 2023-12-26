Death's Game part 2 trailer: Seo In Guk gets entangled in Lee Do Hyun, Kim Ji Hoon and others' plans

Death's Game Part 2 starring Seo In Guk and Park Seo Dam will be releasing on January 5, 2024. Lee Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, and other actors are also a part of the project. The drama is based on a webtoon and the second part will be consisting of four episodes. Fans eagerly await to see how the fantasy drama translates to live action.

Death's Game Part 2 trailer

On December 26, TVING released the trailer for Death's Game part 2 featuring Park So Dam and Seo In Guk. The trailer reveals that there is more than meets the eye with the curious case of the lead character. There are many secrets to be unfolded to reach the actual conclusion. Kim Ji Hoon and Lee Do Hyun's characters are not what they seem and they harbour their own plans as do the others. The trailer increases anticipation and curiosity regarding the next part.

More about Death's Game

Park So Dam will be taking on the role of Death. Death is a brutal and cold character who is ready to teach the livings a lesson at life. Seo In Guk will be appearing as Choi Yi Jae who looses everything in life from love to job and decides to take his own life. Death herself challenges Choi Yi Jae to try and survive 12 lives in which he is bound to die. Seo In Guk's character tries to take his own life and as a punishment, he has to live these different lives and experience death 12 times. After experiencing death, he is also determined to overcome it and try and survive.

Advertisement

Star actors are also a part of the drama and will play the roles of the 12 lives that the main character will experience. The cast boasts of Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon and Nam Kyung Eup.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Seo In Guk and Park So Dam's Death's Game: Release date, time, cast, plot, more details