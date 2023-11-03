Death’s Game: Seo In Guk gets 12 do-overs on his road to redemption in first stills

In this thrilling tale of survival, Seo In Guk's character faces rock bottom before being granted a remarkable gift – twelve chances at life. Seo In Guk's starring role in TVING's upcoming drama Death's Game released stills depicting his character's evolution in the series.

Seo in Guk as Choi Yi Jae for Death’s Game

Choi Yi Jae, who has had a difficult life and is currently looking for work, reaches a low point in the future series. His once-joyous and hopeful demeanour fades, and he becomes extremely uneasy, even losing his will to live. When he considers suicide, a chance encounter with Death takes an unexpected turn. Death, enraged by his lack of regard for life, chooses an unusual method of retribution to teach him a lesson.

In fresh stills from Death's Game, Seo In Guk mirrors the webtoon character Choi Yi Jae remarkably well. In one image, he anxiously gazes at his computer screen, while another depicts his despondency during a job interview, leaving viewers intrigued about what might have transpired. In the last image, Choi Yi Jae's face reveals no clear emotions as he stands amidst a crowd dressed in black. The story unfolds, leaving us in suspense about Choi Yi Jae's ultimate destination and the decision Death will make.

About the upcoming K-drama Death's Game

Adapted from the webtoon with the same title, Death's Game narrates the tale of a man granted multiple opportunities at life after a near-death experience. Park So Dam takes on the role of Death, who, just as Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk) faces his initial demise, condemns him to undergo 12 cycles of life and death.

Death's Game should be at the top of your watchlist if you're seeking a thrilling drama that will have you on the edge of your seat. Seo Guk's portrayal of a character seeking redemption will intrigue you from beginning to end. The series is slated for December release.

