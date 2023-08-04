Death's Game: Seo In Guk, Park So Dam drama confirms main cast including Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, and more

Seo In Guk and Park So Dam starrer Death's Game has the final line-up of the cast members. From Oh Jung Se of Revnent, The Glory's Lee Do Hyun to Lee Jae Wook of Alchemy of Souls many renowned actors have confirmed to participate in this upcoming fantasy K-drama. On August 4, TVING through its social media announced the main cast of the K-drama which will be premiered in December this year

Death's Game Cast

Seo In Guk and Park So Dam were the first ones to confirm their appearance in the TVING K-drama Death's Game. Previously Oh Jung Se who appeared in the K-drama Revenant was confirmed as one of the main characters of the K-drama. K-drama stars who were announced as the cast members are Love to Hate You actor Kim Ji Hoon, My Secret Romance's Sung Hoon, Super Junior member Choi Siwon, Alchemy of Souls' Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung, The Good Detective's Jang Seung Jo, child actor Kim Kang Hoon, Crazy Love's Kim Jae Wook, The Glory's Lee Do Hyun.

About Death's Game

Based on a webtoon by Lee Wonsik and Ggulchan of the same name Death's Game is about a boy who has been cursed through a vicious cycle of life and death. This story focuses on the challenges and failures faced by the youth which many people can resonate with. Choi Yi Jae was destined for failure in his career life more than often, therefore he was born again. Seo In Guk plays the character Choi Yi Jae and Park So Dam played the character of Death who is the one behind Choi Yi Jae's curse. Choi Yi Jae goes through this cycle 12 times and other prominent actors in the cast will take on Choi Yi Jae's character with every new episode.

About Seo In Guk and Park So Dam

Seo In Guk is a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas like Hello Monster, Reply 1997, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Shopaholic Louis, Doom at Your Service, and more. He appeared in Café Minamdang in 2022. Park So Dam is known for her Oscar-awarded film Parasite and has appeared in many Korean dramas like Cinderella and the Four Knights, Record of Youth, A Beautiful Mind, and more.

