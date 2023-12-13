Death’s Game: Seo In Guk tries to escape Park So Dam’s punishment 12 times in new highlight teaser

Death’s Game has released a new sneak-peek ahead of the premiere. TVING has released an intriguing highlight teaser for its forthcoming drama, Death’s Game, adapted from the webtoon of the same title. The narrative revolves around a man, Choi Yi Jae (played by Seo In Guk), who experiences multiple opportunities at life after confronting death. Park So Dam takes on the role of Death, overseeing 12 cycles of life and death for Choi Yi Jae in the upcoming drama.

New highlight teaser for Death's Game

The teaser for Death's Game unfolds with the announcement, "This is the story of a man who kept enduring repeated deaths." A visibly distressed Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk) expresses, "I wanted to die a clean death."

However, Choi Yi Jae's attempt at taking his own life displeases Death, who has an unconventional punishment in mind. She declares, "Choi Yi Jae, from now on, you will undergo death 12 times. And regardless of the body you wake up in, your death is inevitable." We see Choi Yi Jae in all of his different forms showcasing the 12 lives he will experience, played by different actors. In protest, Choi Yi Jae objects, and Death, played by Park So Dam, responds with laughter.

In a surprising turn, Death offers him a way out - a chance to survive if he can change his fate. She states, "Depending on your efforts, you may find a different ending."

The teaser provides glimpses of various genres, from action to noir to romance. Death challenges, "Think dying is the end? This is just the beginning." Determined, Choi Yi Jae declares, "I'll prove it to you that I can win." Later, in the body of prisoner Jo Tae Sang (Lee Jae Wook), he shares, “What I learned while being trapped inside here is how to survive.” Later, we witness the various lives of Choi Yi Jae attempting to survive, and one of his forms towards the ending exclaims, "I just avoided death right now!" highlighting the possibility that he might have a chance to survive in one of his lives.

More about Death’s Game

Alongside Seo In Guk and Park So Dam, the drama boasts a star-studded cast featuring Kim Ji Hoon, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, Oh Jung Se, and more. Death’s Game Part 1 is set to premiere on December 15, followed by the release of Part 2 on January 5.

