Death’s Game teaser: Seo In Guk meets his love Go Yoon Jung in new life as Lee Do Hyun

TVING recently released a fresh trailer for Death's Game on social media. The new teaser and stills feature Seo In Guk's character, Choi Yi Jae, encountering his past love, Lee Ji Su, portrayed by Go Yoon Jung, in his new life after reincarnating as Jang Gun Woo, played by Lee Do Hyun.

Death’s Game new stills and teaser offer further glimpses into exciting plot

The recently unveiled stills introduce Go Yoon Jung in the role of novelist Lee Ji Soo, who had a romantic relationship with Choi Yi Jae since their college days. Living in sorrow after Choi Yi Jae's demise, Lee Ji Soo unexpectedly encounters Jang Gun Woo played by Lee Do Hyun, who now embodies Choi Yi Jae in a different physical form.

In the stills, Choi Yi Jae and Jang Gun Woo exhibit contrasting emotions toward Lee Ji Soo. Choi Yi Jae appears melancholic as he decides to part ways with his girlfriend due to continual job search failures. On the other hand, Jang Gun Woo expresses palpable excitement at the prospect of reuniting with Lee Ji Soo, sparking curiosity about how Lee Ji Soo's emotions will evolve in response.

The latest teaser opens with Jang Gun Woo warmly greeting a customer who turns out to be none other than Lee Ji Soo. As Jang Gun Woo stands transfixed, witnessing Lee Ji Soo's entrance, the teaser takes a flashback to a poignant moment from the past when Choi Yi Jae and Lee Ji Soo share an embrace, with Choi Yi Jae declaring, “I only love you,” and Lee Ji Soo proudly introducing him as her boyfriend.

The teaser delves further into the past, depicting the initial encounter between Choi Yi Jae and Lee Ji Soo. While strolling on an overpass, a breeze scatters the pages of Lee Ji Soo's novel, "First Love," which flutter down to the ground. Choi Yi Jae retrieves the pages, leaving viewers intrigued about the consequences of Choi Yi Jae's death and whether Lee Ji Soo will recognize him within Jang Gun Woo's new persona.

Plot of Death’s Game and cast

Adapted from the webtoon of the same title, Death’s Game narrates the tale of a man granted multiple opportunities at life after confronting death. Park So Dam takes on the role of Death, the entity assigning 12 cycles of life and death to Choi Yi Jae (Seo In Guk). The drama boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring Seo In Guk, Park So Dam, Kim Ji Hoon, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, Oh Jung Se, and more.

