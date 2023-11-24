Death’s Game: The Glory star Lee Do Hyun’s first look as fatally charming Jang Gun Woo revealed

The upcoming TVING drama Death's Game has unveiled an initial glimpse of Lee Do Hyun's character. Adapted from the webtoon with the same title, Death's Game narrates the tale of a man granted multiple opportunities at life following a brush with death. Park So Dam takes on the role of Death, who condemns a man named Choi Yi Jae played by Seo In Guk to undergo 12 cycles of life and death.

Lee Do Hyun as Jung Gun Woo

In the series, Jang Gun Woo portrays a striking model and heartthrob known for turning heads with his captivating appearance. His charm transforms any place into a runway, and he has led a life surrounded by admirers. Despite lacking specific talents or life aspirations, Jang Gun Woo's smooth journey is attributed to his handsome face, bringing him considerable wealth and the affection of numerous women.

In a recent image from the upcoming series, Jang Gun Woo finds himself surrounded by a group of female students eagerly presenting him with gifts. His unchanging expression indicates that this is a routine occurrence for the heartthrob, who has enjoyed immense popularity since his school days. Yet, during rare moments of solitude, whether smiling beneath a blossoming tree or absorbed in a book, Jang Gun Woo emanates a distinctly different aura.

Lee Do Hyun keeping his promise

Lee Do Hyun, known for his collaboration with director Ha Byung Hoon in the successful drama 18 Again, reportedly demonstrated his commitment by accepting a role in Death's Game as his last project before entering military service. Director Ha Byung Hoon shared, ‘While working on the script, I had Lee Do Hyun specifically in mind for the character of Jang Gun Woo.’

The producers of Death's Game conveyed their appreciation to Lee Do Hyun, stating, ‘We are immensely grateful to actor Lee Do Hyun, who willingly joined our drama just before his enlistment.’ They further noted, ‘Upon watching the series, it becomes evident why the character of Jang Gun Woo was specifically envisioned for actor Lee Do Hyun. Anticipate Lee Do Hyun's exceptional portrayal.’

Meanwhile, Death’s Game is slated to premiere on December 15.

