Death's Game trailer OUT: Park So Dam grants Seo In Guk shot at living Lee Jae Wook, Choi Si Won's lives

Death's Game is a fantasy K-Drama starring Park So Dam and Seo In Guk. Lee Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook and other actors are also a part of the project. The drama is based on a webtoon and will consist of 8 episodes. Fans eagerly await to see how the fantasy drama translates to live action.

Death's Game trailer breakdown

The opens with visuals from hell as Death (Park So Dam) herself challenges Seo In Guk's character a challenge to try and survive 12 lives in which he is bound to die. Seo In Guk's character tries to take his own life and as a punishment, he has to live these different lives and experience death 12 times. After experiencing death, he is also determined to overcome it and try and survive.

Star actors are also a part of the drama and will play the roles of the 12 lives that the main character will experience. The cast boasts of Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Jae Wook, Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Yoo In Soo, Kim Kang Soon, Kim Ji Hoon and Nam Kyung Eup.

Death's Game: Release, cast and summary

Death's Game is scheduled to premiere on TVING on December 15. The cast includes Park So Dam and Seo In Guk. Go Yoon Jung, Kim Ji Hoon, Nam Kyung Eup, Kim Jae Wook and other actors will also be making a guest appearance.

The fantasy drama is based on the webtoon, I'll Die Soon (literal translation). It is written by Lee Won Sik and illustrated by Gul Chan. Director Ha Byung Hoon wrote the script for the drama too. He has previously worked on romantic comedies and fantasy romances like Sound of Your Heart, Go Back Couple and 18 Again.

The story surrounds the life of a man who is going through a low phase in his career and love life. One day he decides to end his life but Death herself comes to meet him and challenges him to a game.

