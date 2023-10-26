Death's Game: Park So Dam and Seo In Guk's upcoming thriller drops FIRST poster, confirms December release

K-drama fans, get ready for an adrenaline-pumping showdown as TVING unveils the official poster for Death's Game. This highly-anticipated series stars the incredible Seo In Guk and Park So Dam. The poster release has created waves of excitement, as viewers can barely contain their anticipation for the December premiere.

Poster of Death's Game

The new poster for Death's Game depicts Park So Dam trampling on who could be Seo In Guk in front of an unsettling stone statue that also appears to be a gate. Death's Game will also be released in December, according to the poster.

The poster also features scribbles stating ‘After the death, a cruel judgement begins.’

Death's Game has already gained immense attention due to its unique plot and the inclusion of Seo In Guk, and Park So Dam, who are celebrated for their acting prowess. Their collaboration in Death's Game promises an unforgettable and dynamic viewing experience.

Plot of Death’s Game

Adapted from the webtoon with the same title, Death’s Game revolves around Choi Yi Jae (portrayed by Seo In Guk), a man granted additional opportunities in life after his demise. In this extraordinary narrative, Park So Dam takes on the role of a formidable being responsible for decreeing Yi Jae's fate, subjecting him to 12 cycles of life and death just before his journey to the afterlife.

Back in August, TVING unveiled a sneak peek of the upcoming K-drama series, providing glimpses of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation. The series stars Seo In Guk, known for his role in Cafe Minamdang, and Park So Dam, who rose to fame in the Oscar-winning film Parasite. The two leads were announced by the streaming platform earlier this year. The latest teaser also solidified the lineup for Death’s Game, introducing an ensemble of 10 additional cast members: Kim Ji Hoon, Choi Siwon from Super Junior, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang Hoon, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Jae Wook, Lee Do Hyun, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Jae Wook, and Oh Jung Se.

As the countdown to December begins, viewers can't wait to dive into this exhilarating journey and experience the on-screen magic that this exceptional cast is sure to deliver. Death's Game promises to be a gripping ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

