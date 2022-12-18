December girl group member brand reputation rankings announced, BLACKPINK’s Jennie tops the list

The rankings for the brand reputation of girl group members for December have been revealed. Using big data gathered from November 18 to December 18, the rankings are calculated by analysing the consumer involvement, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 579 girl group members.

Jennie of BLACKPINK, who has seen her score increase by 52.50 percent since November, has once again taken the top spot in this month's brand reputation rankings with an index of 4,500,197. Her top-ranking related terms were ‘refreshing,’ ‘bewitching,’ and ‘beautiful,’ while her top-ranking keyword phrases included ‘concert,’ ‘Chanel,’ and ‘Instagram.’ A score of 86.87 percent favourable reactions was also discovered by Jennie's positivity-negativity analysis.

NewJeans’ Minji takes the second place

NewJeans’ Minji took the second place with a brand reputation index of 4,267,230, marking a 78.47 percent increase in her score since last month. NewJeans has been actively promoting their songs ‘Attention,’ ‘Hype Boy,’ and ‘Cookie.’ They received a lot of attention for their fresh and distinctive musical style, and many people adore them.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK, on the other hand, kept her third-place position with a brand reputation index of 3,049,648, an increase of 20.18 percent since November. Jisoo represents the upscale brand ‘Dior’ on a worldwide scale. She is also the ambassador for the high-end jewellery brand ‘Cartier.’ Whatever the idol wears quickly becomes fashionable. BLACKPINK is currently on their ‘BORN PINK’ World tour.

Hanni and Danielle from NewJeans finished fourth and fifth, respectively, to complete the top five. The members have been actively releasing various content for their fans through YouTube and making appearances in variety shows. NewJeans will also be soon making their comeback with ‘Ditto,’ and ‘OMG.’

Here are the top 10 for this month:

BLACKPINK’s Jennie NewJeans’ Minji BLACKPINK’s Jisoo NewJeans’ Hanni NewJeans’ Danielle BLACKPINK’s Rosé NewJeans’ Haerin RedVelvet’s Joy BLACKPINK’s Lisa TWICE’s Nayeon