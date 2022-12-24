December K-pop singer brand reputation rankings: BTS, NewJeans and more top list

The brand reputation rankings for singers this month, based on an analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness using big data from November 24 to December 24 have been released by the Korean Business Research Institute.

BTS has retained its position as the top artist on this month's list, with a brand reputation index of 10,830,271 for December. The group members have been preparing for military service, along with releasing solo content this year. Recently, BTS’ leader RM released his first full length album 'Indigo'. BTS continues to be a globally recognized and admired act.

Nation’s Singer Lim Young Woong takes his deserved spot at No. 2

With a brand reputation index of 10,727,996, Lim Young Woong emerged in second place, improving his score by 56.89% over the previous month. He is currently the most well-known solo singer and songwriter in South Korea. His double single, ‘Polaroid,’ featuring the pop songs ‘Polaroid’ and ‘London Boy,’ was released on November 15, 2022. In South Korea, the singer has a strong fan following.

With a staggering 136.67 percent growth in their brand reputation rating since November, NewJeans rank third. This month, the group's overall index score is 9,405,479. On January 2, 2023, the girls of NewJeans will release their debut single album, titled ‘OMG.’ 'Ditto,' their most recent release, was very well appreciated.

BLACKPINK placed fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,522,367, an increase of 19.44 percent from the previous month. With the release of their studio album ‘BORN PINK’ and the beginning of their world tour, BLACKPINK has had a successful year. Soloist Younha, who has a total index score of 4,865,832, is the final entry into the top 5. She improved her score from November by an astounding 145.41 percent.

Here are the Top 10 for this month:

BTS Lim Young Woong NewJeans BLACKPINK Younha IU Lee Chan Won IVE LE SSERAFIM Young Tak