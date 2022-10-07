Decibel 1st Teaser OUT: Lee Jong Suk plays ruthless terrorist bombing Kim Rae Won’s city
The navy officer, Kim Rae Won struggles to save the people and fight his guilt. Release date announced!
Decibel is an upcoming Korean movie being helmed by director Hwang In Ho. A star cast of Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won, Cha Eun Woo, Park Byung Eun, and more takes charge in the film.
The storyline:
Decibel follows an eerie terrorist in action as he plays with sound-sensitive bombs. A Navy submarine commander Kang Do Young, played by Kim Rae Won, feels guilty of an incident that took place a year ago where his colleagues lost their lives. Though he has since been called a national hero, he is burdened by his past. One day, he receives a phone call from a man threatening to blow up the centre of the city. The movie shows his distress and the actions he must take to save the citizens as well as his family from a cruel terrorist.
The teaser:
Lee Jong Suk plays the perfect villain in the movie as he calls Kim Rae Won’s character before each explosion, only to tease him with hints. Kang Do Young saves a child from being blown up but a bigger bomb at a footbal stadium is his next mission. A sound-sensitive bomb awaits the excited crowd who must not go above 100 decibel, however they are unaware. Further in the teaser, it is revealed that Lee Jong Suk is a fellow Navy officer who was with Kang Do Young during the incident from a year ago.
The preparation:
Decibel is set to hit the theatres on November 16. A poster shows the moment a bomb goes off in the soccer field, startling everyone. News reporter Oh Dae Oh played by Jung Sang Hoon, Defense Security Support Command Chief Cha Young Han played by Park Byung Eun and navy sonar technician played by Cha Eun Woo were also revealed in the teaser.