Decibel 1st Teaser OUT: Lee Jong Suk plays ruthless terrorist bombing Kim Rae Won’s city

Decibel is an upcoming Korean movie being helmed by director Hwang In Ho. A star cast of Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won, Cha Eun Woo, Park Byung Eun, and more takes charge in the film.

The storyline:

Decibel follows an eerie terrorist in action as he plays with sound-sensitive bombs. A Navy submarine commander Kang Do Young, played by Kim Rae Won, feels guilty of an incident that took place a year ago where his colleagues lost their lives. Though he has since been called a national hero, he is burdened by his past. One day, he receives a phone call from a man threatening to blow up the centre of the city. The movie shows his distress and the actions he must take to save the citizens as well as his family from a cruel terrorist.