Decide which hair trends should go & we’ll determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

After making a smashing debut in 2016, the all-girl band BLACKPINK has checked all the boxes when it comes to success. The group alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have achieved massive feats in their short time in the industry. The group has collaborated with global mega stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more. In 2018, the group made history at Coachella when they became the first all-girl Korean band to take the American stage!

Thanks to their music, style, dance skill, stage presence and of course, the love of their cult-like fandom BLINKS, the BLACKPINK girls are on the rise to world domination. If you’re wondering which alum you’re most like, scroll down to see!



