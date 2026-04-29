Decision to Leave star Tang Wei and director Kim Tae Yong confirm 2nd pregnancy: ‘Everyone is really excited about it’

Chinese actress Tang Wei and Korean director Kim Tae Yong are expecting their second child. After speculations initially stemmed from the couple’s recent appearance, in which onlookers claimed to have spotted her baby bump, the couple took to her Instagram account to share the happy update on Wednesday.

Tang Wei and Kim Tae Yong are expecting their second child

On April 29, 2026, sharing a photo of their hands holding a horse toy, the actress uploaded a new post reading, "There will be yet another baby horse at my house soon." It indicated the Year of the Horse, which is 2026 according to the Chinese zodiac sign, indicating that her due date will be within this year. "It is a big surprise, and I am very happy," she added. "Everyone is really excited about it."

Check out the post below:

Before the announcement, local Chinese media outlets had shared the rumor that the actress was indeed pregnant after she attended an event hosted by a British luxury fashion brand in the city recently. Attendees, including fellow star Ni Ni, were careful around Tang Wei and asked others to be mindful as well, prompting further questions, as per Sina Entertainment. They claimed to have spotted a slight baby bump on the star, although by then no confirmation was made.

Tang Wei and Kim Tae Yong met on the set of his film Late Autumn, which was released in 2010. They were in a relationship and got married in July 2014 via two weddings, one of which was held in Sweden and the second one in the presence of their family back in Hong Kong. The two welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, Summer, in August 2016. This will make their second pregnancy a full 10 years later.

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