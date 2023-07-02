Decision to Leave’s Park Hae Il and screenwriter Chung Seo Kyung earn entry in Oscars members list

Korean film Decision to Leave caught the attention of plenty for its interesting storyline and fabulous acting from the leads. The Park Chan Wook masterpiece falls under a neo-noir romantic mystery genre, and just as all-encompassing as the list sounds, the film acted right in tandem with it. After being the official South Korean entry for the 2023 Oscars, the people behind the creation of the movie have now been recognised for their vision and contribution.

Decision to Leave for Oscars

The Korean film was not nominated but was among the shortlisted names in the Best International Feature Film category at the 2023 Academy Awards. In the end, it was Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front that took home the trophy, however, Decision to Leave has continued to stay in the minds of the masses. Now, actor Park Hae Il who took on the role of the lead character named Jang Hae Jun, and screenwriter Chung Seo Kyung alongside star creator Park Chan Wook himself, have been invited to join the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The AMPAS holds the Oscars every year and has decided to add 398 new members in 2023.

Other Koreans on the Oscars committee

Apart from the newly added members this year, director Park Chan Wook, director Bong Joon Ho, Lee Chang Dong, Im Kwon Taek are known to be members of the committee. Actors such as Song Kang Ho, Choi Min Sik, Lee Byung Hun, Youn Yuh Jung, Park So Dam, Choi Woo Shik, and more have previously received similar invitations with the most being in the year 2020 following the success of Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite at the Oscars. After being either nominated or eligible for membership, individuals are required to accept the invitations to become a part of the academy.

Actor Park Hae Il was eligible for the invitation due to his participation in over three full length films. On the other hand, Chung Seo Kyung has worked as a screenwriter for multiple globally popular film projects, repeatedly aiding Park Chan Wook. Meanwhile, the movie Decision to Leave is a tragic love story between detective Jang Hae Jun and Tang Wei as Song Seo Rae.

