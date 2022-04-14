Decorate a cake & we’ll reveal which BTS member you’re most alike

Debuting in 2013, BTS is one of the biggest musical acts currently. With the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, akin to household names today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics.

BTS debuted with their single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’, originally as a hip hop group. The group went on to diversify into a much wider range of genres. BTS’ 2016 studio album, ‘Wings’ became their first to record one million sales in South Korea, and they are the best-selling artist in the country’s history at present, having sold over 32 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart.

The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group is currently in Las Vegas, for four nights of their sold-out ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts.

Have you always wondered which of the seven members you’re most alike? We’ve got a fun way for you to find out!

Take the quiz below:

