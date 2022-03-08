Decorate your bedroom any way you want and we’ll tell you if Lee Min Ho will help you in the process

Lee Min Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016). In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, which grossed US$135 million. Apart from his television career, Lee Min Ho featured in the first lead role in the film ‘Gangnam Blues’ (2015).

This was followed by his first China-produced film ‘Bounty Hunters’ (2016), and the mini-romance-web-series ‘Line Romance’ (2014), both collectively grossed US$51 million. The success of Lee Min Ho television series established him as a top Hallyu star; he is the most followed South Korean actor on social media. Lee Min Ho became the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds, with figures being unveiled in Shanghai in 2013, and Hong Kong in 2014. He earns US$2.5 million from product endorsements alone.

