Decoupled trailer OUT: R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla look promising in this story of marriage of convenience

R Madhavan is an actor who is known for his line of work and presenting something new on the table every time he hit the screens. Interestingly, the actor is making the headlines for his upcoming series Decoupled wherein he will be sharing the screen space with Surveen Chawla. Helmed by Manu Joseph, the series happens to be a romantic comedy and it has been creating a massive buzz in the town. And while the fans have been eagerly waiting for the Decoupled, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of this Manu Joseph directorial.

The over two minute trailer features Madhavan and Surveen as a couple dealing with troubled marriage and finding a way to resolve the differences. While the two seem to have fallen out of love, they decide to stay together for the sake of their daughter. In fact, they will also be seen toying with the idea of open marriage in this series based on relationships. Both Surveen and Madhavan looked promising in the trailer and their chemistry has left us wanting for more.

Check out Decoupled trailer here:

Meanwhile, talking about the show, director Manu Joseph Mehta said, “Decoupled is about a guy who can see in any situation what others are trained to ignore. Naturally, it gets him into trouble wherever he goes, and this sort of objectivity is not healthy for a man in a marriage. One of our goals was to keep it all real. The thing about comedy is that if it is not real it is not funny; and what is difficult about comedy is that every component in a scene has to fire for it to work”.