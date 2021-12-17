Decoupled Twitter Review: Fans love R Madhavan-Surveen Chawla’s show, call it ‘Hilarious with a capital H’

Decoupled starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla is here and so are the Twitter reviews. Created and written by Manu Joseph, directed by Hardik Mehta, Decoupled follows the story of Arya Iyer (played by Madhavan) and Shruti (played by Surveen), a modern-day, urban couple in Delhi, who are heading towards separation, but are awaiting the right time to break the news to their 12-year-old daughter. While Decoupled just released today, on the 17th of December, it looks like netizens have already binge-watched the show, and are out with the verdict.

Going by the tweets on Decoupled, it is clear as day that fans have loved watching R. Madhavan on screen again. While one fan has hailed the actor’s ‘natural’ performance, yet others have loved his chemistry with Surveen. Furthermore, Twitterati have also appreciated the show for its humour and writing. One user said, “The BEST series currently! #Decoupled #Netflix Hilarious with a capital H @netflix @ActorMadhavan BRILLIANT sir.. and what a cameo @chetan_bhagat sir”. Another wrote, “#Decoupled on @netflix is probably the best com I have seen and laughed my heart out. Super talented @ActorMadhavan thank you for making this series.”.

Take a look at the Twitter reviews for Decoupled:

@ActorMadhavan Started watching #Decoupled and i cant stop watching it!!Ur character was so good and u jus nailed it!! 2 more episodes to go!!! — Shri Raji (@shriraji) December 17, 2021

@ActorMadhavan OMG!!! You're really amazing, i loved #Decoupled everytime you impress me well-done — Tanuj Parashar (@oye_tanuj) December 17, 2021

#Decoupled one of the best shows seen on @NetflixIndia after long! Fall in love with @ActorMadhavan again & again and @SurveenChawla is just so gorgeous! Double .. no wait, triple thumbs up #Netflix #NetflixIndia — Burrfii (@Burrfii) December 17, 2021

@ActorMadhavan Haven't laughed and enjoyed this insane as I'm watching #Decoupled on @NetflixIndia I've been divorced a year back but still have a very tangy love hate relationship with my wife and you Madhavan are a GENIUS magician! More power to the team — Fit.Wyb (@FitWyb) December 17, 2021

Just finished watching 1st episode of#Decoupled

And @ActorMadhavan is absolutely BANG ON @NetflixIndia — abhishek kulkarni (@beingbodyworker) December 17, 2021

At times I feel that @ActorMadhavan should have done more Hindi films. #Decoupled is just amazing and no one else cud have done justice to the role lyk u did. @SurveenChawla u guys were an absolute treat to the eyes, both of u have done an amazing work. Loved everything abt it. — Raj Kumar (@king_spades15) December 17, 2021

@manujosephsan story is refreshing & relatable to many yet quirky @ActorMadhavan @SurveenChawla you 2 were flawlessly awesome #hardikmehta the director has done a fantastic job @MirUnlimited was @NetflixIndia served awesomeness,waiting for S2 #Decoupled — sulagna ghose (@amsghose) December 17, 2021

@ActorMadhavan watched 2 episodes of #Decoupled . I laughed at the brilliant portrayal and I could see some parts of myself when the waiter interrupts . Will watch all the episodes soon, hope it will be a riot. — Suniel (@suniel143) December 17, 2021

Watched the whole season of #Decoupled in one day, all for @ActorMadhavan Feel so happy to see his acting again, he give life to the roles he play #Netflix — Anes (@anessg22) December 17, 2021

Enjoying @manujosephsan 's Decoupled #Decoupled My facial muscles haven't had this kind of a workout in ages! Laughter, fantastic dialogues, perfect characterization and casting, very good acting, love the storyline, it's mirroring reality and yet transports one to another realm. — Earthling (@Vijaya20785192) December 17, 2021

#Decoupled on @netflix is probably the best com I have seen and laughed my heart out. Super talented @ActorMadhavan thank you for making this series. — Anil JJ (@rodeomint) December 17, 2021

Hilarious yet one the sensible series on Netflix #decoupled

Love the act of @ActorMadhavan ! — Natansh Patel (@Natansh_Patel) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the show, creator Manu Joseph said, “Decoupled is about a guy who can see in any situation what others are trained to ignore. Naturally, it gets him into trouble wherever he goes, and this sort of objectivity is not healthy for a man in a marriage. One of our goals was to keep it all real. The thing about comedy is that if it is not real it is not funny; and what is difficult about comedy is that every component in a scene has to fire for it to work”.

