Decoupled Twitter Review: Fans love R Madhavan-Surveen Chawla’s show, call it ‘Hilarious with a capital H’

by Priyakshi   |  Published on Dec 17, 2021
   
Decoupled starring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla is here and so are the Twitter reviews. Created and written by Manu Joseph, directed by Hardik Mehta, Decoupled follows the story of Arya Iyer (played by Madhavan) and Shruti (played by Surveen), a modern-day, urban couple in Delhi, who are heading towards separation, but are awaiting the right time to break the news to their 12-year-old daughter. While Decoupled just released today, on the 17th of December, it looks like netizens have already binge-watched the show, and are out with the verdict. 

Going by the tweets on Decoupled, it is clear as day that fans have loved watching R. Madhavan on screen again. While one fan has hailed the actor’s ‘natural’ performance, yet others have loved his chemistry with Surveen. Furthermore, Twitterati have also appreciated the show for its humour and writing. One user said, “The BEST series currently! #Decoupled #Netflix Hilarious with a capital H @netflix @ActorMadhavan BRILLIANT sir.. and what a cameo @chetan_bhagat sir”. Another wrote, “#Decoupled on @netflix is probably the best com I have seen and laughed my heart out. Super talented @ActorMadhavan thank you for making this series.”. 

Take a look at the Twitter reviews for Decoupled: 

Meanwhile, talking about the show, creator Manu Joseph said, “Decoupled is about a guy who can see in any situation what others are trained to ignore. Naturally, it gets him into trouble wherever he goes, and this sort of objectivity is not healthy for a man in a marriage. One of our goals was to keep it all real. The thing about comedy is that if it is not real it is not funny; and what is difficult about comedy is that every component in a scene has to fire for it to work”.

