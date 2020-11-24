Deepika Padukone congratulates the whole cast of Delhi Crime for winning an International Emmy Award; See Post

As Delhi Crime wins the International Emmy Best Drama series Award, Deepika Padukone has showered love on the entire team of the show.

Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime led by Shefali Shah has been one of the most talked about and loved web shows on the OTT platforms. The show was released in 2019 and it opened to rave reviews from both the audience and the critics. And now this crime thriller has added another feather to its achievements. As per the recent updates, Delhi Crime has bagged the best drama series laurel at the prestigious 48th International Emmy Awards which was held last night.

Needless to say, this has come as a big surprise and an equally overwhelming moment for the entire team who can’t stop gushing about this big achievement. While the entire cast of Delhi Crime has been showered with immense love from the nation and the celebrities. Joining them, Deepika Padukone has also shared congratulatory wishes for the team of winning team. She shared a poster of the web show in her Instagram story and sending best wishes to everyone.

Take a look Deepika Padukone’s wish for Delhi Crime team for winning International Emmy Award in the Best Drama category:

Apart from Deepika, celebs like, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal etc have sent wishes to the Delhi Crime team for the big win. For the uninitiated, Delhi Crime, which features Shefali, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat and Rasika Dugal in key roles, was a show revolving around the horrific 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder. Helmed by Richie Mehta, the show was told from the perspective of the investigating team who had the responsibility to nab the criminals of the heinous crime and it did manage to touch millions of hearts.

