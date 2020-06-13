  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone just got our weekend sorted as she recommends fans to watch Black Mirror; See post

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83,
6009 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 11:32 am
Deepika Padukone just got our weekend sorted as she recommends fans to watch Black Mirror; See post Deepika Padukone just got our weekend sorted as she recommends fans to watch Black Mirror; See post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone is in self-quarantine with husband Ranveer Singh at their house in Mumbai. Since there are no movie shootings and no commitments, Deepika Padukone is making the most of the lockdown to one, spend ample time with Ranveer and two, do things that she couldn’t do while crazy shootings hours and that is, the actress has been indulging in self-care and cooking and also, binge-watching movies. And thanks to social media, what is amazing is that Deepika Padukone keeps sharing her movie list with her fans.

While a few days back, Deepika watched the National Award-winning Telugu film, Mahanati, and was so blown away by it that she urged all of her fans to watch the film as sharing the poster of the film as her Instagram story, she wrote, "Watch it now…” And today, Deepika Padukone has another movie recommendation for her fans as she shared the poster of Black Mirror, urging everyone to watch it and we can truly take Deepika’s recommendations because we quite like her choice of films.

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a selfie while she indulged in some self-care, and also, geared up for the weekend. In the photo, Deepika was seen pampering herself with a chrome face mask, and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Gearing up for the weekend,” and added the hashtags, “#selfie #selflove #selfcare.” On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the COVID 19 crisis, the release of the film has been postponed.

Check out Deepika Padukone's Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone is mighty impressed with a magnificent piece of artwork made by her fan; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement