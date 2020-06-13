Deepika Padukone just got our weekend sorted as she recommends fans to watch Black Mirror; See post

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83,

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone is in self-quarantine with husband Ranveer Singh at their house in Mumbai. Since there are no movie shootings and no commitments, Deepika Padukone is making the most of the lockdown to one, spend ample time with Ranveer and two, do things that she couldn’t do while crazy shootings hours and that is, the actress has been indulging in self-care and cooking and also, binge-watching movies. And thanks to social media, what is amazing is that Deepika Padukone keeps sharing her movie list with her fans.

While a few days back, Deepika watched the National Award-winning Telugu film, Mahanati, and was so blown away by it that she urged all of her fans to watch the film as sharing the poster of the film as her Instagram story, she wrote, "Watch it now…” And today, Deepika Padukone has another movie recommendation for her fans as she shared the poster of Black Mirror, urging everyone to watch it and we can truly take Deepika’s recommendations because we quite like her choice of films.

Yesterday, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share a selfie while she indulged in some self-care, and also, geared up for the weekend. In the photo, Deepika was seen pampering herself with a chrome face mask, and alongside the photo, she wrote, "Gearing up for the weekend," and added the hashtags, "#selfie #selflove #selfcare."

