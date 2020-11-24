Delhi Crime bags an International Emmy; Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar & others celebrate

Shefali Shah led Delhi Crime managed to bag the Best Drama Series Award at the International Emmys 2020 and well, Bollywood celebs celebrated this achievement. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and others sent good wishes to Delhi Crime’s team.

One of the best news of 2020 came last night when the winners of International Emmys 2020 were announced and Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime led by Shefali Shah bagged the award for Best Drama Series. The news came as a pleasant surprise to the team of Delhi Crime and well, the entire Bollywood. As soon as the news broke, celebs congratulated the cast including Shefali Shah and others. Hrithik Roshan, who could not control his excitement, dropped a comment on Shefali's post about winning.

Hrithik wrote, "Wow wow wow. Well deserved !!" Not just this, Vicky Kaushal, who has been bingeing on web shows amid the lockdown, took to his Instagram story and lauded the team of Delhi Crime. He wrote, "Congrats Team #DelhiCrime." Further, even Taapsee Pannu could not stop herself from hailing the entire cast of Delhi Crime. She too shared a post on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Proud moment. Congrats to the entire team." Further, Farhan Akhtar also shared a wish for the entire team of Delhi Crime.

He wrote, "Congratulations to team #delhicrime #bestdrama #internationalemmyawards." Zoya Akhtar also joined in and wished the team of the web show. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to laud the cast of the show. He wrote, "Brilliant! Many congratulations. So well deserved. @NetflixIndia."

Take a look at wishes for Delhi Crime:

The show that came out last year starred Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat and was led by Shefali Shah. The show starred Shefali as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who is tasked with the responsibility to nab the criminals behind the horrific 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder. The show managed to leave audiences in India and abroad hooked.

