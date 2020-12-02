Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal & the 'dream team' go virtual to celebrate International Emmy win

Shefali Shah, who played the lead role in the gritty series Delhi Crime, took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of the celebration.

It was a big moment for India when Netflix and Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime bagged the Best Drama series at the International Emmy's this year. Competing with three other international series from around the world, the show finally put India's web space on the world map. The International Emmys was just held a few weeks back and India had three nominations in various categories.

Delhi Crime's win naturally delighted Indians as well as Bollywood celebrities who flooded social media to wish the team. Days after their win, the cast and crew of Delhi Crime came together on 1 December to virtually celebrate their big win. Shefali Shah, who played the lead role in the gritty series, took to social media to give her fans a glimpse of the celebration.

The cast and crew of at least 50 people joined the celebrations. Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Yashaswini Dayama, Rasika Dugal and director Richie Mehta were seen on the call among many others. Sharing the picture, Shefali captioned it, "The team behind the win. A virtual celebration, but in the true sense the complete one... waiting for the day I can meet all in person. @RichieMehta @RasikaDugal @rajeshtailang @_AdilHussain @Yashaswini__ @KaplanAaron @kohlipooja @GoldenKaravan @skglobalent @FilmKaravan."

Director Richie Mehta retweeted Shefali's post and called the cast and crew his 'dream team'. Check out the photo below:

Apart from Delhi Crime, Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur was nominated in the Best Actor category and Four More Shots Please! was nominated in the Best Comedy series category.

