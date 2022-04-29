Delhi's International Airport turns ARMY as #AirportTwitter trends: Is BTS going on tour in India?

When it comes to BTS and ARMY, Twitter takeovers are a daily occurrence, with a handful of hashtags trending at any given moment. The latest conversation among ARMYs on Twitter, however, had a surprising origin. It all started on April 25, when Orlando International Airport quoted from ‘Moonchild’, by BTS’ RM. This was followed by an April 27 tweet by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, quoting BTS’ song ‘Butter’.

After this, it wasn’t just one or two more tweets, but what felt like an absolute barrage of airports from around the world joining in on the fun. From Sydney to Paris, Chicago and more, airports in major cities all over the globe turned purple on Twitter and tweeted different BTS lyrics to go with smooth landings and gorgeous skies.

The latest to hop on the trend is India’s very own Delhi International Airport, which tweeted the lyrics “Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight”, quoting from BTS’ 2021 hit ‘Dynamite’. Check out the tweet, below:

All this led to the BTS ARMY wondering: could all these happenings perhaps be a massive hint signalling BTS’ world tour? With BTS recently announcing their upcoming release scheduled for June 10, fans are hoping that the ongoing ‘Airport Twitter’ fun is actually an indication of the septet visiting their countries on tour. If this hope were to actually come true, with Delhi’s International Airport’s participatory tweet, could we maybe finally get to see BTS coming on tour in India?

Here’s to hoping with bated breath!

