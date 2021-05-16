Delicious product placements in Kdramas that make us drool: Fried chicken, Subway & more!

It's so difficult to keep your cravings in check while watching K-Dramas, isn't it?

Not sure about you but, at times, watching Korean dramas can be scary. No! Not the ghosts and gore. The food. Every time they eat something, we start craving it. You might not even particularly like what they're eating, but they eat with such gusto that you start craving it.

Here are some mouth-watering foods that made us ravage the pantry at home.

Ramyeon

When Korean drama characters start boiling water in that instantly recognizable gold pot, you know it is "Ramyeon time!" Your stomach begins to rumble. Not sure about you but in this house, the scene is paused right there and not resumed until two proportions of instant noodles are ready. Is it possible to even list every Korean drama that involves a pot of instant noodles?

Fried Chicken

Is there any fast food food in K-Dramas that is as advertised as fried chicken? Chimaek (chicken+beer) all the way! Somewhere during the 1960s, a chicken store sold whole chicken grilled in an electric oven. Later on, one fried chicken store started coating their product with a sweet sauce. The popularity of fried chicken in Korea grew with the arrival of KFC in 1984. But it wasn't until the 2002 FIFA World Cup that chimaek became the most popular dish in Korea. In fact it is so popular that according to a study and statistics in February 2019, Korea has approximately 87,000 chicken eateries which surpasses some fast food chains like McDonalds worldwide! In The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho's character eats fried chicken for the first time while travelling in a parallel world. The fried chicken brand featured in the series sold over 550,000 sets of its fried chicken in a month during that time.

Subway

Talking about brands, there are not many Korean brands that international fans might be able to identify while watching dramas. But there's one brand that everyone knows - Subway. Subway has become a product placement powerhouse in Korean dramas and actually has dominated the industry with their restaurant. Have you ever craved or ordered a subway sandwich after seeing our beautiful Korean drama actors devour one?

Barbeque

Samgyeopsal, galbi, bulgogi, dak galbi, yum! And what's the best way to enjoy bbq? Kim Bok Joo has the perfect method for you. BFN - barbeque, fried rice naengmyeon. Begin with grilling un-marinated meat. Move to marinated meat after you finish that. Once you start feeling full, order fried rice. Don't forget to cleanse your palate with a bowl of naengmyeon (cold noodles). Not to forget the bottles of soju that are sitting right in front of your eyes. Some might prefer makgeolli. But it's not like we have either at hand anyway!

