Delightfully Deceitful actor Kim Dong Wook to marry non-celebrity girlfriend this year; Full statement inside

Delightfully Deceitful actor Kim Dong Wook has confirmed his marriage rumors. On August 30, a rumor of his marriage to a non-celebrity girlfriend was reported by a Korean media agency. Making it official, his agency confirmed the news that the singer is preparing for his marriage this winter. Read below to know what they said.

Kim Dong Wook confirmed marriage with non-celebrity girlfriend

On August 30, KEYEAST Entertainment Entertainment confirmed the reports of the My Perfect Stranger actor's marriage this year. The agency in a statement said, "Kim Dong Wook will be tying the knot in the upcoming winter. The bride-to-be is a non-celebrity person with astonishing beauty. They continued their sincere relationship with trust and faith leading to the fruition of a beautiful marriage. The wedding ceremony will be held in private somewhere in Seoul, so we request everyone's understanding since we can not disclose the exact location as well as the timings, to respect the privacy of the bride and her family. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has sent love and support to Kim Dong Wook as an actor. We would be grateful if you send warm wishes and congratulations to Kim Dong Wook, who is at the starting point of a new journey. He will do his best as an actor to do better activities in the future to repay all the love he has been receiving this whole time."

About Kim Dong Wook

The actor debuted on the big screen in a film called A Crimson Mark released in 2004. He entered the K-drama world with the popular drama Coffee Prince alongside Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye in 2007. He recently appeared in two dramas called Delightfully Deceitful starring Chun Woo Hee as well as My Perfect Stranger featuring Jin Ki Joo. Delightfully Deceitful is a thriller comedy-drama about a con man joining hands with a lawyer to take action against people who believe they are above the law. My Perfect Stranger depicts the story of two people who slip through times to change their fate, despite different goals they realize their objective is connected in a way.

