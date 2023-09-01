Delightfully Deceitful star Kim Dong Wook confirmed to lead new comedy thriller drama Kang Mae Kang

On September 1, a South Korean media outlet confirmed that Kim Dong Wook has been cast as lead for the new comedy crime investigation drama Kang Mae Kang (literal translation). The drama follows the nation’s lowest ranking homicide squad becoming a team with an elite homicide squad leader. The drama will have a unique story in each episode therefore the viewers will be able to see the team adjusting to the team leader and vice versa. The filming has been scheduled for the end of October.

Kim Dong Wook’s role in Kang Mae Kang:

Delightfully Deceitful star will be taking on the role of Dong Yoo Bin, the new team leader of 2nd homicide squad at the Sangwon Police Station, who have reported the lowest arrests across the nation. Dong Yoo Bin is known to be a man who lacks nothing. He has the height, handsome looks, mind and the athleticism for an elite detective. He was offered a place at a foreign university but at the last minute he decided to let it all go and become a team leader of the worst homicide investigation squad that the nation has to offer. The drama takes a look at how he bonds with them and teaches them new skills. In turn, they also teach him many valuable lessons, making them a great team together. The drama has been written by Lee Young Chul and Lee Kwang Jae who co-wrote many dramas like Potato Star 2013QR3 and TV Chosun’s Smashing on Your Back. Lee Young Chul is a reputed writer for the last 17 years as he wrote classic dramas like Unstoppable High Kick, Kimchi Cheese Smile, High Kick Through the Roof and others.

Kim Dong Wook’s marriage announcement:

On August 30, KeyEast Entertainment, Kim Dong Wook’s agency, dropped a surprise announcement that the actor will be getting married soon to his non-celebrity girlfriend. Kim Dong Wook's wedding will be held privately in Seoul with regards to the non-celebrity bride-to-be and the two families. They said that they trust the fans can understand that they won't be able reveal the specific date and spot. They additionally said that they value the many fans who always support and love the actor Kim Dong Wook through all his ventures. The actor himself penned a letter, talking about his bride-to-be and his love for his fans who congratulated him and showered him with love.

