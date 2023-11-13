Delightfully Deceitful star Kim Dong Wook to get married in intimate wedding on December 22; Report

In August 2023, Kim Dong Wook delighted fans by announcing his engagement to his beautiful fiancée. Recent reports now indicate that the actor is set to officially get married on December 22, 2023. A report from SPOTV has revealed that Kim Dong Wook's private wedding ceremony is scheduled for December 22.

Kim Dong Wook to have a December wedding

KeyEast, the agency representing actor Kim Dong Wook, has officially announced his upcoming wedding on December 22. The ceremony is planned to be held at the couple's residence in Seoul and will maintain a private structure to respect the status of the bride-to-be.

Kim Dong Wook's fiancée is a non-celebrity, and despite keeping their relationship relatively low-key, the couple has decided to take the step towards marriage. In consideration of the fiancée's non-celebrity status, the wedding will be a private affair with only friends and family in attendance. The actor has shared the news with friends in their circle, alongside his fans, marking this special occasion with a more intimate celebration.

When first revealed by the Delightfully Deceitful star himself in August, the news of his upcoming wedding was met with excitement from fans and followers. In expressing his emotions about embarking on this new stage of life, he stated that he has met someone with whom he will journey through the next phase of life this winter. This statement reflects the deep affection he has for his soon-to-be wife and the joy he feels as he enters this new chapter in his life.

Kim Dong Wook also shared his thoughts on his upcoming marriage, speaking with SPOTV. In his statement, he expressed that this winter, he will be marrying someone he has met and will be entering the next chapter of his life with. Whether in his capacity as an actor or as an individual, he emphasized his commitment to taking responsibility and delivering good performances for his fans.

Once again while concluding, he sincerely thanked his fans for their support and congratulatory wishes.

Meanwhile, despite his bride not being a celebrity, she is known for her remarkable beauty and character. The longevity of their relationship is attributed mainly to the sincere trust and faith they have placed in each other, leading to a celebration of their impending marital status.

More about Kim Dong Wook

Born in 1983, Kim Dong Wook is currently 40 years old. He initially gained recognition in the entertainment industry with his debut in the 2004 movie Samaritan Girl and further solidified his reputation through the popular drama Coffee Prince starring Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye. Kim Dong Wook, a versatile actor, has demonstrated his talent across various film and drama projects. Notable entries in his portfolio include National Team, Good Thief, Bad Thief, Along with the Gods, and Encounter.

In addition to his accomplished career, Kim Dong Wook is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming role in the SBS crime comedy-drama series titled Not the Strongest but a Charming Strong Team. Expected to air in early 2024, the series weaves the lives of two contrasting police teams into a single narrative. One team struggles, holding the lowest rank, while the other operates under the leadership of an elite officer. Kim Dong Wook is slated to portray the character of Dongbang Yoo Bin, leading the underperforming team at Songwon Police Station.

