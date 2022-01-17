'Delivery Knight' star Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo to guest on 'Unexpected Business' season 2

tvN's 'Unexpected Business' is returning for season 2 with Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo who will be guesting on the popular variety show. It was also reported the program is currently in production in Naju city.

For those unversed, 'Unexpected Business' is a variety program featuring Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun as city dwellers who take on running a small shop in the countryside for approximately 10 days. The show will give these two men, who have lived their whole lives in a city, a chance to experience life in the countryside, completely opposite to their city life. They will blend into the neighbourhood and experience the ups and downs of operating a supermarket in a quaint small town. The beautiful landscape and simplicity of people who live there is a star attraction for the variety show. The variety show first premiered from February 25, 2021, to May 6, 2021, with 11 episodes and stars like Park Bo Young, Nam Joo Hyuk and Jo Bo Ah guested as star guests. 'Unexpected Business 2' is set to premiere sometime in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Kim Woo Bin is all set to return with the upcoming Netflix drama 'Delivery Knight' opposite Esom. Based on the eponymous webtoon, it narrates a futuristic thriller story, which follows a group of people known as the delivery knights that press on deliver items to citizens in an unbreathable world. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

