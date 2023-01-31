Delivery Man 1st Teaser: Yoon Chan Young is a taxi driver with unique duties; Bang Minah comes along

Genie TV's original 'Delivery Man' scheduled to be released in March released a teaser trailer that guarantees quick and accurate 'fun' on January 30th. 'Delivery Man' is a high-tension investigative drama about a taxi driver Seo Young Min (Yoon Chan Young) and Kang Ji Hyun (Bang Minah), a ghost with amnesia. From cider drinking by ghost guests to tracking down a mysterious murder case, it is hoped that the god-possessed investigation of the duo, which is nowhere in the world, will provide sweet and bloody fun.

Here, the meeting between directors Kang Sol and Park Dae Hee and writers Joo Hyo Jin, Park Hye Young and Han Bo Kyung, who showed sensuous directing skills with 'Show Window: The Queen's House', thrills drama fans. In the meantime, the teaser trailer video released stimulates curiosity as it contains the first meeting of Seo Young Min and Kang Ji Hyun and the birth of the 'ghost taxi'. One day, Kang Ji Hyun, an amnesiac soul, suddenly dwells in Seo Young Min's taxi. Seo Young Min screams at the eerie first impression of him with his hair loose, but what Kang Ji Hyun unexpectedly throws is a partnership proposal, "How about the only ghost taxi in the world?"

Yoon Chan Young and Bang Minah:

At this, Seo Young Min, who was chewing on "Can a ghost pay for a taxi?", starts to change his attitude as if possessed. 'Human emissary! Seo Young Min and Kang Ji Hyun jumped into the industrial revolution of the other world, shouting 'Welcome to the ghosts'. Whether they will be able to achieve their dream of making a fortune, attention is focused on the 'guaranteed fun' drive of the fantastic duo who have just joined hands. Here, the ambitious sales declaration of 'business starts in March' further stimulates the anticipation of the sweet and bloody investigation drama.