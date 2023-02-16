Delivery Man: Yoon Chan Young and Bang Minah explain the benefits of their taxi service in new teaser

The production team of Genie TV's original 'Delivery Man', which will be released on March 1st, has released a new teaser containing the story of the birth of a taxi dedicated to ghosts. Seo Young Min (played by Yoon Chan Young) and Kang Ji Hyun (played by Bang Minah)'s great chemistry raises expectations for the first broadcast. The teaser was in a commercial style and done in a funny manner as Seo Young Min and Kang Ji Hyun explained the purpose of their service as a ghost taxi service. The selling points of the service elicited laughter from the viewers!

'Delivery Man' is a high-tension investigative drama about a taxi driver, Seo Young Min, who makes a living, and Kang Ji Hyun, a soul with amnesia. From cider drinking by ghost customers to tracking a mysterious murder case, the mysterious duo's god-possessed investigation presents dynamic fun. The meeting between directors Kang Sol and Park Dae Hee, who showed strong synergy with 'Show Window: The Queen's House', and writers Joo Hyo Jin, Park Hye Young, and Han Bo Kyung stimulated anticipation. Here, the synergy that Yoon Chan Young, Bang Minah, and Kim Min Seok will show is a point of observation that cannot be missed.

Previous trailer:

Previously, the main trailer video begins with Seo Young Min's advice, "One day, a ghost suddenly attacked my taxi." The ghost in question is Kang Ji Hyun, an amnesiac soul who doesn't know who he is. Seo Young-min tries to get rid of Kang Ji Hyun, who somehow 'attached' to his taxi. Kang Ji Hyun, who was igniting his cold attitude, soon comes up with a trick. To transform a 'ghost-attached taxi' into a 'ghost-only taxi'. Unleashing an unprecedented industrial revolution against the ghost passengers, the two begin to be reborn as a fantastic duo. In the ensuing video, their 'non-contact skinship' raises the heart rate, predicting a sudden lane change to romance.

Genie TV's original 'Delivery Man' will be released for the first time on March 1 (Wed) at 9:00 PM KST on Genie TV, ENA and TVing.

