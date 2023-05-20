Descendants of the Sun’s Jin Goo, Blind’s Ha Seok Jin to make cameo in Gong Seung Yeon’s I Will Travel For You

Strong performances by actors like Jin Goo, Ha Seok Jin, Jung Man Shik, Kim Hye Hwa, and Lee Il Hwa were hinted at in the drama "I Will Travel For You." I Will Travel For You' is a show portraying the most common way of understanding the genuine progress and significance of life by supplanting the movement solicitations of a symbol turned-travel columnist who has never been a middle in his life. On May19th, alongside the main actors like Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Jun Sang, and Kim Jae Young, the unique setup that will lead different episodes in every episode was uncovered.

I Will Travel For You:

Clients who want to go on a trip show up in every episode of the drama, and the story of the characters embracing their joys and sorrows moves along with their new travel destination. Extraordinary appearance entertainers are supposed to expand the degree of inundation by assuming the part of driving the stream and the focal point of every story. The production team stated, "We tried to cast the best actors for each character for each episode. The drama's charm appears to come to life even more vividly because of the special appearances of dependable actors. Kindly anticipate and focus on what sort of characters these entertainers will show up and what sort of inspiring stories they will depict."

The cast:

Kim Jae Young affirmed his appearance as Lee Yeon Seok in the show 'I Will Travel For You'. Kim Jae Young plays Lee Yeon Seok in the drama. After graduating from a prestigious university's engineering college, Lee Yeon Seok quit a large company and decided to become a film student after one year. An individual who earns enough to pay the bills with different seasonal positions, for example, altering colleagues for a telecom station, while getting ready for the show. He enjoys the hidden stories that are contained within the frame, despite having the sensitivity of a film director and strong numerical skills for an engineering student. As Lee Yeon Seok is accountable for altering the movement corner facilitated by Kang Ye Reum (played by Gong Seung Yeon), the interest develops regarding how their unique relationship will lead.

