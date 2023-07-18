Descendants of the Sun’s Jin Goo caught in 60 billion Korean won scam? Agency responds to allegations

Earlier, the 5th Criminal Division of the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office captured and arraigned Internet cafe administrator A, in his 50s, who is suspected of abusing the Act on the Regulation of Extortion beneath the Act on Aggravated Punishment of Economic Crimes. Mr. A is charged with taking 14.2 billion won in cash and products from 61 cafe individuals from November 2019 to September of 2022, and of wrongfully collecting 46.4 billion won with gift certificates as a trap. On this day, the South Korean media detailed A's individual associations within the entertainment industry. According to the report, comedians Jang Dong Min and Jung Ju Ri, and actors Park Hyo Joon and Jin Goo were mentioned. Park Hyo Joon gone by Jin Goo's and Mr. A's house located in Songdo, Incheon and met with their family, and Mr. A said that he gave Jin Goo with extravagant goods.

Baro Entertainment’s response to allegations against Jin Goo in recent scam:

Baro Entertainment said that regarding the current reports regarding Jin Goo, they wanted to provide the fans and other concerned parties with the following statement. First and foremost, they wanted to make it abundantly clear that Jin Goo has only met the arrested person a few times due to common acquaintances and has not engaged in any kind of business or financial transaction with Mr A. With respect to his relation with the Mr. A, Jin Goo became aware of the occurrence (scam) through the media, and he has not been reached out to by any legal experts in any manner. They asked the people once more to refrain from speculative reports, interpretations, and comments that are unrelated to the facts.”

About Jin Goo:

Jin Goo is known to be a great actor with being the second lead in Descendants of the Sun. His breakthrough role was a supporting role in Mother, also making him the award winner. In the recent years, he has acted in a few dramas like Untouchable, Mr. Sunshine, Legal High, A Superior Day and Shadow Detective (Season 1 and Season 2).

