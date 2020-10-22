Descendants of the Sun alum Jin Goo signs his first movie in three years; To lead 'You Are So Precious to Me'

Descendants of the Sun alum Jin Goo has been roped in to play the lead in the movie You Are So Precious to Me. Here's when the filming will begin.

While he will always be our beloved Seo Dae Young from Descendants of the Sun, we are always eager to see what new Jin Goo has to offer. Going by the latest reports, it seems like the actor is preparing for something interesting for his fans. According to Soompi, Jin Goo has signed on the dotted lines to play the lead in a movie. The actor will be seen in the movie You Are So Precious to Me (working title).

The actor plays the role of Jae Sik, the CEO of Sik Entertainment, who is a loner. The character also organises large events and tackles with mysophobia (obsessive cleanliness). He crosses paths with a disabled child and they end up living under the same. The movie explores their growing relationship. The role of the child artist will be played by Jung Seo Yeon. The actor will start filming for You Are So Precious to Me began filming on October 15 in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province.

You Are So Precious to Me will mark the first movie since his last venture One Line in 2017. The actor played a cameo in Heung-boo: The Revolutionist, in 2018. On the K-drama front, the actor was seen in series like Legal High, Untouchable, and Night Light. As for Eun Hye, the child artist was seen in series like Flower of Evil and Golden Garden.

